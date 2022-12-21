This year will go on record as having the greatest number of recalls in the U.S. across a number of industries. Over one (1) billion products ranging from cars and electronics to food and medicine have been recalled in 2022, according to USA Today, and the year isn’t even over.



Research suggests that many of these recalls were the result of supply chain disruptions in the wake of the global pandemic, but it’s probably going to take a while to parse out the data and figure out why so many new cars were at risk of catching on fire, or losing a wheel, or stalling while on the highway in 2022.

Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration counted over 1,000 automotive (or auto-related) recalls with Ford, Volkswagen and Daimler Trucks having the most number of recalls at 67, 45 and 42, respectively. You can see much of that data at the U.S. agency’s website.

Here’s a list of some of the automotive recalls we covered since the beginning of 2022. This list is not exhaustive by any means, but it includes many of the high-profile recalls we saw: