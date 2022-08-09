Volkswagen and Audi are recalling 1,216 models from the 2016 model year over concerns that the airbags could explode, sending shrapnel into the cabin and injuring vehicle occupants.

This recall specifically affects the 2016 Audi A3 Cabriolet, A3 E-Tron, A3 Sedan, R8, S3 Sedan, TT Coupe, TT Roadster, Volkswagen E-Golf, Golf, Golf GTI, Golf R and Golf Sportwagen models. Despite the similarity to the massive Takata airbag recalls that have plagued the industry for more than a decade, this recall is unrelated.

The fix for this recall involves the complete replacement of the front passenger airbag module. Like all recalls, this work will be performed at no cost to the vehicle owner. VW and Audi expect to begin notifying owners of affected vehicles on or around September 23, 2022.

If you think your car might be one of those covered under this recall and you have questions, you can reach out to Volkswagen’s customer service department at 1-800-893-5298 or Audi’s customer service department at 1-800-253-2834 and reference recall numbers 69DY and 61C1.