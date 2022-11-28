Over Thanksgiving, Ford a nnounced a recall that affects 518,993 Escapes and Bronco Sports from 2020 through the 2023 model year. Cars with the 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine could have a cracked fuel injector. The good news for owners, though, is that Ford hasn’t issued a stop-driving order for this recall.

That said, if you have an affected Escape or Bronco Sport, you should still be careful. Ford says the failure risk is low, projecting a maximum 0.38 percent failure rate, but if it does happen, there’s also a risk of an engine fire. “When the engine is operating, a cracked fuel injector could cause fuel and/or fuel vapor to accumulate near hot surfaces, resulting in a potential under hood fire.”

It doesn’t sound like the fix is ready to go just yet, but at least Ford seems to have plans to make it less inconvenient for owners to get their cars fixed. “Taking care of our customers who are affected by this potential issue is our utmost priority,” said Jim Azzouz, Ford’s head of customer experience said in a statement. “Once the repair is available, we will ask customers to schedule service with their preferred dealer. They can then take advantage of our complimentary pickup and delivery or a loaner to make sure the repair is completed at their earliest convenience.”

According to the release, the fix will:

Update the engine control software. To detect whether the fuel injector is cracked and, if so, provide a dashboard message to customers to seek service. Additionally, if a pressure drop in the fuel rail is detected, engine power will automatically be reduced to minimize any risk, while also allowing customers to drive to a safe locations, and stop the vehicle and arrange for service.

Install a tube that drains fuel from the cylinder head and away from hot surfaces, and Check for excessive fuel odor near the top of the engine, another indicator of a possible issue.

Until the affected cars are fixed, Ford says drivers should be aware that the strong smell of gas is one of the first signs of a cracked fuel injector. If you smell gas or smoke, and especially if you see smoke coming from under the hood, stop driving and call your dealer.

To check whether your Escape or Bronco Sport is affected by the recall, you can enter your VIN here.