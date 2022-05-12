Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly 300,000 GL-, ML- and R-Class crossover SUVs that were made between 2006 and 2012. According to a release from the German marque, there could be a potential issue with the vehicle’s brakes. Owners of the impacted models are being told not to drive them until the repair or inspection can be performed for free.

The automaker says “advanced” corrosion in a joint area of the brake booster housing may cause it to fail. Basically, water can get under a rubber sleeve installed around the brake booster housing, which can cause severe corrosion, creating a vacuum leak at the booster. As the problem advances, braking performance can degrade, potentially severely. The foot-operated parking brake is not affected by the potential problem.

According to Consumer Reports, drivers may notice a change in brake pedal feel and/or a hissing noise when applying the brakes. Both of these situations can obviously lead to a potential for crashes and injuries. Mercedes-Benz points out that no crashes, injuries or deaths have have been attributed to the problem described in the recall.

CR reports the investigation began in July 2021 after a report came from outside the U.S. about the issue. They alerted the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about the recall on May 5.



Here are all the 292,287 impacted vehicle models:

2007 Mercedes-Benz AMG R63

2007-2009 Mercedes-Benz GL320

2010-2012 Mercedes-Benz GL350

2007-2012 Mercedes-Benz GL450

2008-2012 Mercedes-Benz GL550

2007-2009 Mercedes-Benz ML320

2006-2011 Mercedes-Benz ML350

2010-2011 Mercedes-Benz ML450

2006-2007 Mercedes-Benz ML500

2008-2011 Mercedes-Benz ML550

2007-2009 Mercedes-Benz R320

2006-2007 Mercedes-Benz R500

2007-2011 Mercedes-Benz AMG ML63

2006-2012 Mercedes-Benz R350

2008 Mercedes-Benz R550

When you bring your recalled car to the dealer, technicians will inspect the housing. If there are no signs of corrosion, you can go on your merry way. If there is any indication of corrosion, however, additional tests will be performed to make sure the brakes are up to snuff and safe for operating your Benz. Affected vehicles can then drive for two more years before returning for another inspection. If your vehicle fails the test, your brake booster will be replaced for free.

Mercedes-Benz is offering free towing to owners of affected cars to make sure they can safely get their vehicles checked at the dealer.