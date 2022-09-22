Tesla is recalling over 1 million vehicles in the United States because of an issue with the window automatic reversal system. Reuters reports the system may not work correctly when it detects an obstruction, so it can increase the risk of injury.

That being said, Reuters says Tesla is “ not aware of any warranty claims, field reports, crashes, injuries, o r deaths related to the recall .”

Basically, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a closing window without the reversing safeguard may end up pinching a driver or passengers’ l i’ l fingers before it retracts. Imagine guillotining your pinky finger on a Tesla window. That’s a rough go of it.

All and all, around 1.1 million vehicles are impacted. Tesla has told the NHTSA it was going to perform an over-the-air update to remedy the issue on some 2017-2022 Model 3s, 2020-2021 Model Ys, and 2021-2022 Model S and Xs. The outlet reports that the NHTSA says these vehicles failed to comply with the requirements of a federal motor vehicle safety standard for power windows.

Tesla said during product testing in August employees identified window automatic reversal system performance that had “greater than expected variations in response to pinch detection.”

After extensive additional testing, Tesla determined the vehicles pinch detection and retraction performance in the test results did not meet automatic reversal systems requirements.

Along with the over-the-air update coming to Teslas that are already in customers’ hands, the company said vehicles in production and pre-delivery would also receive the software update.

So, until your Tesla has the latest update, perhaps you should watch where you put your fingers.