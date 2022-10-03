The diesel is dead. At least, the diesel paired with the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. To send it off, the Stellantis brand is sending off the more eco-friendly engine with a new, final special edition option, the 2023 Wrangler Rubicon FarOut.

The Wrangler Rubicon FarOut package will only be available for Rubicons optioned with the EcoDiesel engine. Although a final swan song for the diesel engine, l ike all Stellantis special editions, this one looks to be more appearance-focused than performance-based .



You’ll be able to tell the FarOut edition from regular Wrangler Rubicons by the unique 17-inch wheels, satin black grille, and body-color fender flares. And in case anyone was wondering or forgot what was powering your Wrangler, there’s “3.0 D” badging that’s exclusive to the FarOut and a big ass “Diesel 3.0” graphic that runs the entire length of the hood, straight down the middle.



Inside you get all-weather floor mats and black leather seating with red accents. The FarOut also includes Cold Weather, Trailer Tow and Heavy Duty Electrical, Safety and LED Lighting group equipment packages as standard. Don’ t forget the off-road capability you’ve come to expect from a Wrangler Rubicon. That means things like third-generation Dana 44 front and heavy-duty rear axles, a two-speed transfer case, and a 3.73 axle ratio.



The bigger news here is the loss of the EcoDiesel. The engine has only been around since 2020 in the Wrangler. This was the Wrangler fans had been asking for as the low-end torque a diesel offers is ideal for off- roading. And with its 442 lb-ft of torque, it delivered. Fuel economy was decent for what it was as well, delivering 22/29/25 mpg combined. The downside is that it was expensive, initially costing $6,000 as an option, though that price has now gone down to $3,510.



The EcoDiesel engine on its own isn’t completely dead, yet . While the Wrangler will still be available with its four (2.0-liter I4, 3.6-liter V6, 6.4-liter V8 and 4xe PHEV) powertrain options, the EcoDiesel will still be available in the Gladiator. But it’ll cost you more. For some reason, the EcoDiesel option on the Gladiator costs $1,000 more than it did on the Wrangler. This means, for instance, that a Gladiator Rubicon with no other options except the EcoDiesel engine is nearly $56,000.



If you want your diesel in a Wrangler, you’ll want to get it before it’ s too late. Jeep has yet to release pricing for the Wrangler Rubicon FarOut, but did say that ordering begins this coming November.

