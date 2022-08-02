There’s no denying it, many of the only people to have come out the last few years better off are the rich. Case in point: Lamborghini just posted its “best ever” half-year results despite the threat of Covid-19, recession, and climate change looming largely overhead. But what’s interesting for the firm is that this boom in sales hasn’t been because of a wildly popular V10-powered supercar, it’s thanks to an SUV.



Lamborghini’s fortunes have been looking up in recent years. Like many other luxury car makers, it broke sales records amid a pandemic that saw many of us fear for the future. Now, the firm has shattered another sales milestone as it saw turnover for the six months to the end of June 2022 reach €1.33 billion. This marked an increase of 30.6% over the same period last year.

That sky-high revenue came as the firm delivered 5,090 cars during the period. The shocking stat is that the vast majority of these models weren’t supercars like the Aventador or Huracán that the brand is known for. Instead, the firm’s Urus SUV accounted for 61 percent of its sales so far this year.

Launched in 2018, the Urus was a hit for Lamborghini right out the gate. In 2019, the automaker said that more than half of its sales were down to the Urus, rather than increasing popularity of its other models.



Now, according to the firm’s latest sales figures, the Urus super SUV accounted for 3,105 units sold by the Italian firm this year. The remaining 1,985 cars were Huracán and Aventador models.

Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said in a statement: “We have come to the end of an exceptional first half of the year, despite ongoing uncertainty caused by the geopolitical situation. The outlook is equally positive, with orders taken already covering the whole of 2023 production.”

It wasn’t just sales volume that was on the rise for Lamborghini in the first half of the year, oh no. The company reported that its operating profits were also up almost 70 percent in the first six months of the year.

Profits for the year so far reached €425 million, which the company said was as a result of “an increase in volumes; the product mix; higher customization; and positive exchange rates.”



What’s more, the good fortunes for the Italian marque look set to continue into the second half of 2022. Lamborghini says it has three new product announcements starting from August. Two will relate to the wildly popular Urus and one will be for the Huracán.