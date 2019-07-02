Image: Lamborghini

Lamborghini has been delivering the Urus, which you might pronounce “Yur-us” but Lamborghini definitely pronounces “Oo-rus,” for about a year now. In that year, the SUV has skyrocketed Lamborghini’s sales numbers, and currently makes up nearly 60 percent of its sales worldwide.

The Urus might not be the Lamborghini your childhood bedroom still features a wall shrine to, but it’s the Lamborghini people are buying.

Lamborghini announced its half-year sales on Tuesday, which, according to the company, cover Jan. 1 through just a few days ago on June 30. The company said it sold 4,553 vehicles during that time, which might not sound like much, but in terms of a supercar maker where six figures mark the low end of the lineup, it’s right on par. McLaren, for example, sold 3,340 cars in 2017 and 4,806 in 2018.

But the overall number is less important, because it’s more about that number in relation to last year: Lamborghini sold 2,327 vehicles in the first half of 2018, making for a roughly 96-percent sales increase in 2019. Lamborghini said in its half-year sales announcement last year that Urus deliveries would begin in July, thus the 2018 number was “based mainly on” Huracan and Aventador sales.

Advertisement

The Urus is entirely to credit for the massive sales increase in 2019, since the SUV has accounted for 2,693 of its 4,553 sales so far this year—more than 59 percent, for those counting. That also means sales for its other two cars have dropped to 1,860 units from 2,327 last year, despite Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali saying in 2018 that, at least at the time, 70 percent of Urus buyers were new to the brand.

Lamborghini said buyers in America, a land very fond of the SUV, are also more into the brand this year than they were last year, emphasis ours:

The largest single market for Lamborghini once again was the USA, followed by Greater China and the United Kingdom, Japan and Germany. The region with the strongest growth was America with an increase of 128% to 1,543 units, followed by Asia Pacific that more than doubled sales to 1,184 units and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) with an increase of 67% to 1,826 units delivered to customers.

Advertisement

The Urus might not be some folks’ definition of cool, and it certainly isn’t the kind of vehicle we’re used to seeing from Lamborghini. But it sells, very well, and companies are in the business of selling things.

Mission accomplished.