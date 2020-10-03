Lamborghini's Best September In History Came In The Middle Of A Pandemic

Photo : Lilian Suwanrumpha ( Getty Images )

In the midst of economic uncertainty as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, luxury marque Lamborghini somehow managed to record its best-ever September throughout its 57- year history.

That’s not to say it sold a ton of cars—at least not compared to other, more mainstream manufacturers. But Lamborghini’s 738 unit sales makes September 2020 the best September for the company and part of a three-month effort th at has resulted in 2,083 sales.

Lamborghini’s press release claims that, yes, the pandemic has been hard, but it has also served as a time that has “ highlighted our ability to react and adapt.” It continues:

S ignificantly, Lamborghini’s “people-safety” approach, meant it was the first in the automotiv e sector to close its production and offices. But, since the lockdown ended, it has roared back with constantly increasing production figures and the launch of no less than three dynamic new models. The company has also achieved impressive major production milestones, like the number 10,000 Urus and Aventador, as well as continuing to expand its social media channels and even launching the “With Italy, For Italy” project, a photographic drive through Lamborghini’s splendid homeland that sends a dramatic signal of Italy’s rebirth following the pandemic.

That’s cool and all. Good for Lamborghini. But it also highlights a pretty big economic disparity that has come into effect as a result of this pandemic. The folks with more wealth were better able to weather the shutdown and also had a better chance of avoiding contracting the virus. Poverty, even in developed countries, exacerbated COVID-19's implications. The gap between the rich and the poor has only grown.

If you think about it, it makes sense. Many folks living paycheck to paycheck do so on the so-called “frontlines” and were often the people expected to sacrifice their health for the economy. These are the people who needed that check to make rent and pay bills. That makes them more susceptible to the virus and also less likely to be making big purchases like, y’know, cars.

I can’t fault Lamborghini for wanting to sell more cars to staunch the blow it most certainly took through its shutdown. But I’ll be damned if spending a cool few million on a luxury sportscar while record numbers of other people are out of jobs doesn't just say, "we live in A Society."