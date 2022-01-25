Because of the state of the world we now live in, Lamborghini set an all-time delivery record in 2021, and almost all of its production capacity for 2022 has already been ordered. However, the brand isn’t resting on its laurels.

In fact, they plan to release four new models this year alone. In an interview with British automotive magazine, Car, Lamborghini Boss Stephen Winkelmann said 2022 will be the last year the company launches only cars powered exclusively by internal combustion engines. Everything that comes after will either be hybrid or electric; such is the way of the world.

But, as for this year you can expect a couple different Huracán variants. It’s more likely than not that one will be the rally-inspired Huracán Sterrato that’s being made to cash in on the latest off-roading craze.

There will also be major updates to the Urus SUV. It’ll be the truck’s first since its unveiling in 2017. Winkelmann said “the facelift will be split in two.” That’s leading to some speculation that there could be a hybrid model down the pipeline.

If you were hoping for a replacement to the geriatric Aventador, better luck next year. That isn’t due out until 2023, according to Car. That car will come with a plug-in hybrid powertrain built around the car’s new naturally- aspirated V12 engine.

“And then, in 2024, we will have the Urus and the Huracán follow-ups, [and they’ll be] plug-in hybrid cars,” Winkelmann told Car.

However, he stopped short of saying what power plants would be under the hoods of Lamborghini’s best-selling products.

Car speculates that the Huracán will ditch its famous V10 for a *slightly* more eco-friendly V8.

Looking much further ahead, Winkelmann tells Car the first ever battery-electric Lamborghini will join the range in the late 2020s as the company’s fourth vehicle line.