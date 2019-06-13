Image: Lamborghini

Lamborghini, the fast-SUV manufacturer, hasn’t completely lost its way. No, Lamborghini still has some good ideas, like the off-road Huracan concept it debuted recently. And that particular idea might just make it to production.

Lamborghini itself has only shown the concept, called the Huracan Sterrato, in what appeared to be render form, with some images of it staged either in a lonely canyon at dusk or on Mars. But Automobile has photos of the real thing on the paved Nardo test track (which seems to be the opposite of its intent), along with news about its potential production.

The yet-to-be-approved Sterrato production proposal is for between 500 and 1,000 vehicles, as Automobile writes, with each running about $270,000 at current exchange rates. This was all according to the Lamborghini “grapevine,” which means, of course, to take the whole thing with a grain of salt.

Still, Lamborghini chief technical officer Maurizio Reggiani wasn’t shy about the idea, telling Automobile it’s something the company’s considering:

“Even though the budget is quite tight—it always is at Lamborghini—the provisional business case suggests that we can build this car at a profit. How is this possible, you ask? By manufacturing all restyled or new body panels, claddings, ducts, and splitters on 3D printers,” Reggiani said. “For this purpose, we developed a lightweight synthetic material which is in its final shape bolted or screwed onto the finished body. The idea for this car was born here in Nardo where we have both worlds next to each other. While the Urus is clearly more SUV than sports car, the Sterrato is a Huracán with the abilities of a crossover.”

The base of the Sterrato is heavily Huracan, featuring the Huracan EVO’s 640-horsepower, 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 and Dinamica Veicolo Integrata system, which adjusts aspects of the four-wheel-drive, four-wheel-steering car to match what it thinks the driver is going to do.

From the outside, though, the Sterrato looks like a future used Huracan that depreciated over the course of the next three decades wound up in the hands of some wild off-road tuner. It has more ground clearance than the regular model by nearly two inches, a widebody kit, an off-road LED light package, and very off-road-friendly 20-inch wheels, among other things.