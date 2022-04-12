Stop what you’re doing, there’s a new Lamborghini in town. Well, maybe don’t stop everything that you’re doing, as I’d really quite like it if you read this blog all about said new Lamborghini. Please? Anyway, it’s called the Tecnica and it’s a big, V10-powered addition to the Huracán range.



Advertisement

Here are all the headlines: The Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica has a V10 engine at the back, rear-wheel drive, rear-wheel steering and a bunch of styling tweaks that make this the best looking Huracán.

The new car is in New York this week, and I met with Mitja Borkert, head of design at Lamborghini, to find out all about it.

The first thing I want to say is that this is the only time I’ve felt starstruck seeing a new car.

Walking into the showroom, the vibrant green body panels yell out for your undivided attention. Sure, the Huracán STO has more pointy bits and wings that scream “look at me,” but I really like what they’ve done with the Tecnica.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $35 Viofo A119 V3 Dash Cam Never miss and event while driving

This car insurance saver comes equipped with a 5mp IMX335 Sony Starvis sensor and an F1.6 7G lens that allows you to record crystal clear video during the day and night. Buy for $85 at Amazon

“When you do such a design update, you want to do the maximum,” says Borkert. “But, you have to be sensitive because it has to fit with the original car.”

Advertisement

And straight away, the Tecnica is undoubtedly Huracán and its silhouette could be easily picked out of the crowd. Despite this, its styling has been tweaked from top to tail all in the pursuit of improved driving pleasure.

Borkert explains: “Because it is a rear-wheel-drive car with the rear-wheel steering, we wanted to make it lightweight but also work on the aerodynamic performance. Therefore, we decided to put carbon fiber on the front and the engine cover.”

Advertisement

As well as lightening the car, this gave Borkert and his team a chance to tweak the front end of the Tecnica. This included altering the front diffuser, fitting wings beneath the headlights to control airflow and adding the Y-shaped vents that frame the nose of the car. I think they make it look both wider and more aggressive, but also pointier – which seems a bit like an oxymoron, but I’m sticking with it.

Advertisement

“The Y-shape is a part of the design strategy that I am putting on our cars,” explains Borkert. “In this case, we have left them open so the air is following through those wings and exiting here [the front wheels] and preparing the airflow perfectly for the side of the car.”

And what about those sides? The profile of the new Lambo is, I think, my favorite view. There’s one line that goes all the way from the headlamp, under the windows and up to the rear wing, which I love. It gave me real Diablo throwback vibes.

Advertisement

Once you’ve followed that to the rear of the car, you’ll spot the whopping great V10 engine that Lamborghini has fitted.

Advertisement

The engine is the same that you’ll find in the Huracán STO. It’s a 5.2 liter monster that produces 640 bhp and 565 Nm of torque. To show off the beating heart of the car, there’s a new hood design that Borkert says gives the car a “classic mid-engine look” while also providing the driver with “a much better view when you drive the car.”

The rear quarter has also been redesigned to reduce drag by 20 percent, and there is a new fixed rear wing. When asked, this is the area that Borkert says is his favorite view of the car as he thinks it evokes the rear of a super bike.

Advertisement

Inside, there is a more track-focused interior with the option for carbon fiber doors, racing seats, and customers can even order their Tecnica with a roll bar. Borkert explained that all this added lightness and stiffness is because the new Lamborghini is meant as a “driver’s car.”

Advertisement

“The STO is the most extreme version of the Huracán, but this Huracán is, for me, full of the glory of design and the most beautiful Lamborghini Huracán that you can have,” he says.



But with the performance of an STO, the rear-wheel-drive of the Evo and an updated design, is this a Lamborghini Huracán: Greatest Hits package?

Advertisement

“I wouldn’t call it greatest hits,” says Borkert. “It is, for me, the new number one hit.”