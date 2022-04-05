Just under two months ago, the cargo ship Felicity Ace caught fire in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean while hauling millions of dollars worth of European cars. The fire destroyed every single car on board, even forcing Lamborghini to restart production of the Aventador Ultimae to replace burned-up machine . But what of the poor owner of the one (1) 2014 Kia Soul on the ship’s manifest?

As spotted by Top Gear, the manifest of the Felicity Ace is now publicly available. It counts all the Lamborghinis and Porsches we know and love, but some entries are substantially odder. The manifest contains some industrial equipment, like:

But you aren’ t here for absurd amounts of preowned farm equipment. You want to know the cars. Worry not, dear reader, for there were cars aplenty aboard the Felicity Ace:

Five Volkswagen ID.4s, marked as “test” vehicles

One similarly test-marked Volkswagen Taigo

83 Volkswagen Golfs , with no breakdown between GTIs and Golf Rs

50 Audi Q3s

Three Audi A4 Cabrios

44 Audi A5 Sportbacks

10 Audi A5 Coupes

34 Audi E-Trons

9 Audi E-Tron Sportbacks

126 Porsche “Bratislava”s. Porsche has all its cars listed under factory names, but the Bratislava factory builds the Cayenne, so that’s likely what these are

23 Porsche “Zuffenhausen 85"s. The Zuffenhausen factory produces 718s, 911s, and Taycans, though it’s unclear which of those (or their submodels) is the “85"

25 Porsche “Zuffenhausen”s, with no number. These have an average weight of 4,475 lbs, far above even the heaviest 911, making it likely that these are Taycans

19 Porsche “Leipzig 62"s, either the Macan or the Panamera

Three Bentley Continental Flying Spurs

Six Bentley Continental GTs

12 Bentley Continental GTCs

12 Bentley Bentaygas

Five Lamborghini Huracans

Six Lamborghini Aventadors

10 Lamborghini Urus...es? Urii?

But the most interesting cars of the bunch weren’t shipped by manufacturers. A few listings on the Felicity Ace’s manifest were privately-owned vehicles, both new and old:

One 2015 Porsche Cayenne

One 2015 Ford Mustang

One 2014 Kia Soul

One 2018 Nissan Versa Note

One 2017 Volkswagen Jetta

One 2007 BMW 750I

One 1996 Honda Prelude, reportedly the 65th Prelude SiR ever built

The report from Top Gear lists a number of other vehicles, but those manifests don’t appear on the list of shipments bound for the U.S. aboard the Felicity Ace. It’s possible they were meant to be redirected elsewhere, to Canada or Mexico or South America, but that would mean that Volkswagen truly sent one Taigo here — and why do that?