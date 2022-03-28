After spending almost two decades racing Hondas at the top of the two-wheeled racing game, Spaniard Dani Pedrosa finally called it a career in 2018. When he officially left the sport he was signed as KTM’s test rider and made a rogue one-off event in 2021 racing for team orange, and managed to score points. I think Pedrosa realized at that point that he still had the competition bug, but maybe his time on motorcycles was truly behind him. So why not try out some competition on four wheels?

Advertisement

FFF Racing is a Chinese team based in Sant’Agata Bolognese running a three-car crew for the 2022 season of Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe series . This year one of those three cars will be entered for the driver pairing of Pedrosa and Swiss racer Antonin Borga. Borga himself has extensive experience in sports car racing various endurance race series, including European Le Mans and FIA WEC, in both prototypes and GT cars.

The pair of drivers will hit the track for the first time together this week at Imola for the pre-season test. The season begins in earnest on Friday with double-header rounds at Imola, where Pedrosa and Borga will share the car in the Pro-Am class. The season continues at Misano on the first weekend of July, then concludes at Portimao between October 31st and November 6th.

“I’m very happy to start this new adventure with Lamborghini and the FFF Racing Team,” said Pedrosa. “ It’s my first experience on the 4 wheels and, although I still have a lot to learn, I feel very excited. I can’t wait to learn all the tricks of the trade and start at my best. The hope is obviously to have fun!” “We are very happy that Dani has decided to start his new career on four wheels with our team and with Lamborghini,” admitted Team Manager Giorgio Ferro. “ His professional and competitive approach will surely allow him to face this new challenge in the best possible way, supported by the expert Antonin and assisted by Vitantonio Liuzzi’s advice as coach. It will be great to share, together with our partners, this new chapter of his sporting life. We welcome Dani and Antonin in the Orange1 FFF Racing family, sure that we will live together an amazing season”

Pedrosa isn’t the first successful MotoGP rider to make the competition move to four wheels, either. Obviously we’ve seen Valentino Rossi parlay some of his motorsport experience into a DTM ride this year. You might remember Andrea Dovizioso spending some time racing in Super Trofeo and DTM as well. Some of the skills from MotoGP are transferrable to make a rider into a good driver. Let’s see if Dani has that four-wheel switch he can flip in his head.