Lamborghini kicked off its hybrid future in 2019 with the Sián, a car that produced, combined, over 800 horsepower. That was just the beginning, though, with Lambo now saying that 2022 is it for its internal combustion only Lamborghinis.

There have been many a rumbling about this, with many of us finding it hard to believe that Lamborghini wouldn’t just keep making V12s forever. Maybe they will, who knows, with new types of fuel; what is certain is that 2022 is it for V12 only.

From Bloomberg:

For this year, Lamborghini has almost sold out its entire production run following record deliveries during 2021, according to Chief Executive Officer Stephan Winkelmann. “It will be the last time that we only offer combustion engines,” Winkelmann said in an interview. The carmaker has seen a “very good start” to 2022, he said. Lamborghini has allocated a record 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) for the shift to plug-in hybrids, and plans to offer a purely battery-powered model during the second half of the decade. While supercar brands like Ferrari NV and Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc face an especially delicate task preserving brand identity in the costly shift to electrification, Lamborghini’s future plans are underpinned by VW’s record spending on new technology. The manufacturer is still working on a final design for its first electric car and is leaning toward a four-door model suited for daily use, Winkelmann said.

The fact that Lambo’s first EV will likely be a four-door car for regular driving and not some ridiculous roadster or GT is news, I think, as the speculation has been that it could be a 2+2 car. I’m guessing that means it will simply be a Urus but all-electric, which would be somewhat boring, but also a pretty safe bet, especially in Europe.