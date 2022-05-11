Hyundai is recalling over 215,000 Sonata sedans that can develop fuel leaks in the engine compartment, which could then lead to fires. The gas leaks trace to faulty hoses that may crack over time due to engine heat. This latest recall applies to certain 2013-2014 model year Sonatas, which had already undergone a recall for the same defect two years ago, according to the Associated Press.



Back in 2020, Hyundai identified the leaky hoses after 138 reports of the defect surfaced. This led to the initial recall, but none of these reports were confirmed as the cause of any crashes, fires or injuries.

The first recall directed 2013-2014 Sonata owners to their local dealership’ s service department. Dealers would inspect low-pressure fuel hoses in the engine bay for cracks or other damage and replace them where necessary. But if dealers determined the hoses were undamaged, they just put heat-resistant tape over these and called it a day. Hmm.

Advertisement

It would have probably been better to put in new hoses during the 2020 recall, which is exactly what Hyundai will do for this latest recall. Replacing those bad fuel hoses would have been a bigger headache, but not one as big as recalling the same cars two times — or maybe more. Call it preventative maintenance.



Now, the heat-tape half-measure has come back to haunt the carmaker, adding over 215,000 cars to the 485,000 Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sportage and K900 models that were recently recalled — also due to fire risk. Those cars recalled in February ranged from 2014-2018 model years, and NHTSA cites faulty electronics that could short-circuit and lead to fires in the engine bay.

It’s not exactly the same, but the outcomes could have been similar, and that makes for 700,000 cars Hyundai has now recalled due to increased risk of fire.

Advertisement

Hyundai will start notifying owners of this latest recall on July 5, but I never get tired of encouraging drivers to get ahead of recall notices by tracking these through NHTSA’s website. Or better yet, through the NHTSA SaferCar app.



