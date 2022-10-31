Certain models of the 2022 Lamborghini Urus are being recalled in the U.S. and Canada due to a potential defect in the infotainment system that renders the display and rear- view camera inoperable.



Documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the issue stems from a potentially faulty voltage regulator in the infotainment system. Some of the voltage regulators that Lamborghini supplier Aptiv used during assembly of the main control units allow a voltage input that’s too high.

It’s possible that the high voltage can surge through the electronic system and damage it when drivers shut down the Lambo, which means the infotainment is unusable the next time the Urus starts. Since modern cars — and certainly exotics like the Urus — rely almost exclusively on infotainment screens for safety features like backup cameras, this means affected Uruses are unsafe to operate in the eyes of the U.S. government.



Advertisement

The recall affects just a small number of Lamborghini Urus SUVs; only 48 to be exact, but the potentially faulty infotainment in models affected has made these Lamborghinis noncompliant with federal safety standards in the U.S.



G/O Media may get a commission 10% off Foreo Bear Instant Facelift

Think of the Foreo Bear as exercise for your face, engaging muscles to provide radiance and lift with lasting results. Take 10% off at Foreo Bear Advertisement

The specific standard pertains to “Rear Visibility,” and since the Urus SUVs don’t comply with FMVSS 111, they would be sold illegally — if they haven’t already been sold — until Automobili Lamborghini fixes the issue. I’m using the carmaker’s full legal name here both because it rhymes, and because it highlights how serious this is according to NHTSA and federal U.S. law.

Lamborghini can’t just tell its customers to turn around and look out the rear window when reversing. Not that the Italian carmaker was trying to do so in the first place, but the recall highlights how integrated crucial vehicle safety systems are with electronics that don’t seem critical, which may not be the most durable or reliable parts of a car. Like, say, the infotainment system.

Advertisement

Fixing the Urus models affected will require replacement of the main control unit in the infotainment. Customers will not be charged for the replacement units nor the labor required to replace them. That’s how recalls go, but even if that weren’t the case, the 2022 Lamborghini Urus models in the recall are so new, this falls under warranty service.

Dealers will be told about the recall starting on December 9, and notices will be mailed to customers on December 16. As always, you can track the recall through the NHTSA site using the VIN tool, or on the NHTSA SaferCar app. Lamborghini is also going to notify owners through the carmaker’s official app.