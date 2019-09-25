I feel like the Audi RS7 has been around for a very long time, but apparently it’s only in its second generation. Meet the 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback. It’s not quite as powerful as the previous RS7 Performance—but with looks like these, do you even care? And as an added bonus, it finally seats five people.

Under the hood sits Audi’s 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 that’s good for 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. The claimed zero to 62.1 mph time happens in just 3.6 seconds, according to a press release. This is no doubt a result of Audi’s permanent all-wheel drive system.

And if you opt for the dynamic package plus, you can up the top speed to 189.5 mph, which is a great bragging point when you’re down at the tennis club. There’s also a mild-hybrid system with a 48-volt main on-board electrical system, so you don’t have to feel too, too bad about hurting the environment while out for a drive.

There’s also adaptive air suspension now, standard with controlled damping. All-wheel steering will help you turn those tight corners, and you can get either 21- or 22-inch wheels. I feel like the big wheels would upset the nice ride quality offered by the fancy air suspension, but I’d have to drive the car to be sure.

Because it’s an Audi RS model, you can expect quilted leather inside and the back seats are finally a three-seater rear bench. Which means you can take all four of your friends out, instead of making Billy walk because he sucks.

The 2020 RS7 Sportback will start at €121,000, which is approximately $133,000. We don’t yet have official U.S. pricing, but Car and Driver estimates the car to start at around $120,000.

