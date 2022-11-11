General Motors is recalling over 338,000 of its full-size SUVs because of a software glitch with the computer that controls the vehicles’ daytime running lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that the DRLs may not deactivate when the headlights are switched on.

The situation could have the effect of creating extra glare for oncoming traffic that could prove to be hazardous. On top of that, it just doesn’t comply with federal regulations. So, if you’re wondering why headlights seem to be getting brighter, this may be a reason why. (I kid… sort of.)

The recall impacts 2021 Cadillac Escalades and Escalade ESVs, Chevrolet Tahoes, Chevrolet Suburbans, GMC Yukons and GMC Yukon XLs.

Advertisement

From a NHTSA document:

Problem Description:

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2021 Yukon, Yukon XL, Chevrolet Tahoe, Chevrolet Suburban, Cadillac Escalade, and Cadillac Escalade ESV vehicles. The daytime running lights (DRLs) may not deactivate when the headlights are on. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.” Consequence: Daytime Running Lights that do not deactivate as intended may cause a glare, reducing visibility and increasing the risk of a crash. Remedy: Dealers will update the Body Control Module software, free of charge.

According to Autoblog, the issue was first discovered by a GM engineer during validation testing in August of this year. It then prompted a more thorough investigation that ended in the recall.

G/O Media may get a commission Nom Nom Nom Nom Take 50% off your two-week trial.

Veterinary Nutritionist-backed food—for your dog. Just like you feel better when you eat better, your pup will enjoy a shinier coat and more energy in time. Buy at Nom Nom Advertisement

Owners should expect a letter to be mailed by December 19, 2022, according to the NHTSA . This is as good a time as any for a reminder to check NHTSA’s website to see if your car has any open recalls, and to get those fixed already.