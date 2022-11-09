Folks just cannot get off full size lego vehicles. The latest entrant into this strange world is a blue Ford F-150 Lightning, which was made by Legoland Florida.

It was created as a display for the theme park, which is appropriate since Ford is its official automotive partner. According to the official video, it took an awfully long 1,600 hours to put together all 320,740 bricks. All in all, this big bruiser weighs in at 3,730 pounds. That may sound like a lot, but it’s only a fraction of what the actual truck weighs – 6,015 pounds.

Building a life-size LEGO® replica of the Ford F-150 Lightning

It also has working headlights, taillights and turn signals. How sweet is that? Just like the real F-150 Lightning, the Lego recreation is also electric!

As you can see in the video, a lot of heavy design lifting was done by computer software, which is really a sight to behold. I love when things that are silly are taken so seriously.

Unlike regular F-150 Lightnings (or the Lego Bugatti Chiron), you cannot sit in this one. It has an internal skeleton structure below the exterior that pretty much keeps the whole thing from collapsing in on itself like a dying Lego brick sun.