The GMC Hummer EV is officially a real car — and not because it’s gotten into the hands of thousands of customers. The reason the Hummer EV is now a real car is because it had its first recall! Time to celebrate, friends.

Carscoops reports that information posted by the NHTSA shows General Motors is recalling 10 2022 Hummer EVs because of defective tail lights. Basically, a software bug can either cause one or both of the taillights to be stuck on or off, which obviously defeats the purpose of a taillight.

According to the NHTSA website, dealers will inspect the tail light assemblies and replace them if they deem it necessary. The handful of Hummer EV owners should expect to get a letter to be mailed out April 25. If you don’t want to wait that long to find out if your taillights work (I don’t blame you), you can contact GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782. The internal recall number is N222359830.

The girthy Hummer EV has reached the hands of just a few buyers so far in its production run. In fact, just one of these trucks was delivered to a customer in 2021. The rest are just waiting to head to their owners.

It costs a whole bunch of very pretty pennies, with the Edition 1 version starting at over $112,000. That being said, it does come with a hell of a lot. Its three motors can propel the over 9,000 pound behemoth to 60 miles per hour in just three seconds.

Right now there is no word on whether the 10 Hummer EVs impacted by the recall are the total number of vehicles that have made it to customers hands. We reached out to the NHTSA for confirmation and will update the article accordingly.