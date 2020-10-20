The 2022 GMC Hummer EV: Here's All Of It

Image : GMC

Twenty-eight years ago GM launched the Hummer brand for a conspicuous consumption American audience. The brand took off and was everywhere for a while, until it wasn’t. When the economy imploded with the 2008 housing crisis, Hummer sales tanked worse than any of GM’s other brands, and by 2010 the big boy brand was dead. A decade on, the Hummer name is back as a GMC sub-brand with electric propulsion and distinctive off-roading capability. It’s unlike anything GM has ever built.

Image : GMC

The Hummer EV, while being unveiled Tuesday, will not be available for purchase until next fall. If you’re one of the early adopters, you can order up an “Edition 1” version, which will net you a three-motor 1,000 horsepower behemoth with an estimated 350 miles of range and a 0-60 sprint in just three seconds. Of course, all of this number-mashing won’t come cheap, as the Edition 1 is going to start at a whopping $112,595. Are you ready for a 6-figure GMC product? Woof.

The Edition 1 will be the first Hummer EV model out, obviously, followed a YEAR LATER by the Hummer EV 3x, which is an 800-horsepower version of the tri-motor Hummer with 300 miles of range, with a smaller $99,995 price tag. The more normie twin-motor versions of the Hummer EV, won’t come until at least 2023 with the EV 2x coming in the spring with 625 horsepower, 300 miles of range, and $89,995 on the window sticker. That will be followed up with an EV 2 version with just 250 miles of range and a $79,995 price tag. None of these are cheap, but then again, its a big boy with lots of batteries and a ton of sheet metal.

Image : GMC

According to GMC’s press release, “Every GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 will be identically appointed and fully equipped. Each features a white exterior and a unique Lunar Horizon interior, with special “Edition 1” interior badging.” And yes, they stylize the brand in all caps. Because of course they do. But I digress. It’s a pretty interesting interior design aesthetic, but I’m not sure it’s 100 percent my bag.

On the outside, the Hummer looks... BIG. The front lighting signature is pretty interesting. Of course, I adore the lift-off roof panels for open-air driving. I’m always going to be a proponent of convertibles, especially when they’re as weird as this thing is.

Image : GMC

On launch, GM is quoting 11,500 lb-ft of torque, which... you know... is helpful if you want to tow the moon. Presumably that is wheel torque, which isn’t quite the same as useable torque, but whatever.

Image : GMC

The Edition 1 is said to have the best charging capabilities in the industry with compatibility to the most modern 800-volt DC fast chargers. That’s the same as Porsche’s Taycan, for reference. Unlike the Taycan, which can only charge at a rate of 240-kilowatt, the Hummer EV is said to be capable of swallowing the full 350-kilowatts at once. According to GM that means it will be capable of charging about 100 miles of range in 10 minutes.

It’ll need that kind of fast charge, because it is rumored that the Hummer EV will carry a 200 kWh battery, twice the size of that in Tesla’s famed P100D. All GM says about the battery is that is is a “24-module, double-stacked Ultium battery propulsion system that will offer excellent range and power to three motors.”

Image : GMC

And of course the Hummer EV will be equipped with GM’s advanced driver assistance Super Cruise, which offers hands-free driving on over 200,000 miles of enabled roadway.

Image : GMC

It’s a lot of truck, and I’m sure more details will come out as the launch gets closer, but it’s also a TON of money. I wonder if it will weigh more or less than 6,000 pounds.

Oh, and perhaps most importantly, the 2022 GMC Hummer EV HAS THREE WINDSHIELD WIPERS!

Image : GMC

Image : GMC

Image : GMC

Image : GMC

