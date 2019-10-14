The 2020 Audi A6 TFSI e 55 quattro Plug-In Hybrid Has A Long Name And Slightly Better Electric Range

Following the 2020 Audi A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro (a plug-in hybrid) is the 2020 Audi A6 TFSI e 55 quattro. It’s another plug-in hybrid with an equally baffling name, but at least this time the all-electric range should be slightly better.

The A6 joins Audi’s slew of plug-in hybrid versions of the A7, A8, Q5 and Q7. The 2.0-liter, four-cylinder gasoline engine, when combined with the 105-kW electric motor, produces a total system output of 362 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, according to a press release.

On the A7, the European WLTP-estimated battery-only range is about 25 miles. On this A6, the WLTP-estimated range is about 33 miles . Keep in mind, though, that WLTP ranges are generally a smidge greater than EPA estimates, which we don’t yet have. While in battery-only mode, the A6 can travel up to speeds of 84 mph.

Zero to 62 mph is achieved in 5.6 seconds and there’s a top speed of 155.3 mph. Audi says it intends for most of the A6 plug-in customers to do their daily driving with electric power only. The car comes with three drive modes, EV for all-electric, Hybrid for both and Hold to save the battery energy at any given time.

You can charge your A6 plug-in at public chargers up to an output of 7.4 kW, meaning that it takes a claimed 2.5 hours to recharge the battery when it’s empty.

And the car looks nice. It has all the handsome and stylish design touches of a modern Audi. That indigo coat of paint is just divine.

The A6 plug-in hybrid is available for preorder at German dealerships now for a price of €68,850 (approximately $77,000) . It’s not clear if the car will be offered here, but keep in mind there was an A6 hybrid for the U.S. market from about 2012 to 2014 . Its launch was delayed and then the car was ultimately canceled after a while due to poor sales. In 2015, the Chinese market got the long-wheelbase version.

Is anyone going to buy this car? Perhaps, especially now that many European cities are getting very aggressive about meeting their emissions-free goals within the next few years and as hybrids begin to replace diesels. Thirty-three miles of range isn’t terrible! For most U.S. local commuters, that’s a decent amount of battery-only travel. But is it enough to convince people to make the jump to electrification?