Get your marshmallows, folks. We’ve got another car BBQ recall on our hands. Stellantis is recalling 19,808 Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid minivans — telling their owners to stop recharging them after 12 cars caught fire, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The recall covers 2017 and 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids. All 12 of these cars were parked and turned off. Eight of them were connected to chargers. Stellantis said it wasn’t aware of any injuries related to the fires.

The company is telling owners to not charge the cars and to park them away from structures, other vehicles and anything else they might love or hold dear.

Right now, they aren’t sure what exactly is causing the fires.

The recall impacts 16,741 vehicles in the United States, 2,317 in Canada and another 750 outside North America.

This is the latest in a number of recalls from car companies facing fire issues with plug-in or EV cars. General Motors had to stop production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV in August 2021. It’s expected the suspension will last through the end of February.

Both the Pacific Hybrid and Bolt use the same battery supplier, LG Chem, according to InsideEVs. The South Korean company issued the following statement in regards to the fire.

“There is no confirmed root cause of fires in the STLA vehicles that is subject to the recall, or proof directly linking to the battery, as mentioned in its statement. Considering STLA’s statement, LGES has no further comment.”

So, everybody gather round the Pacifica campfire, and share stories of the happier times when your minivan wasn’t going up in flames.