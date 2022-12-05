If you own a 2021 through 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4X E, you might want to take it to the dealer as soon as possible. A recall has been issued by Jeep and the NHTSA over a software issue that can cause the engine to suddenly shut off while driving . The issue, clearly, c ould result in a crash, two of which have already happened.

As first reported by CarScoops, t he issue affects Wrangle 4XE models made between September 2nd, 2020 and August 17th, 2022. According to the bulletin, a software issue can cause a loss of communication between the diagnostic system and the engine, which can lead the engine to shut down . And if the engine just randomly shuts off while you’re driving, you could potentially crash.



The number of vehicles affected has been growing — at the moment, NHTSA says 62,909 Wranglers are covered by the recall — and Stellantis is aware of the situation. The company has taken in 65 field reports, 112 customer assistance records, and 196 warranty claims related to the recall. Sadly, two accidents and one injury have been reported as a result of the issue .



The recall fix involves updating the engine management and diagnostic software on the affected vehicles. The automaker says updated software in the transmission control processor and the systems controlling the plug-in hybrid battery system will ensure that no more unintentional engine shut-offs will occur.

This isn’t the first issue the Wrangler 4XE has had since its introduction in late 2021. Including the engine power loss recall, the plug-in hybrid off-roader currently has 3 open recalls including fuel pump failure, inoperative side marker lights, and unsecured fuses inside the high-voltage battery. I’ve reached out to Stellantis/Jeep for more information and will update this post if the automaker replies.

