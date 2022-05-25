Lucid has recalled every single one of its 2022 Air sedans for improperly secured instrument cluster display wiring harnesses that could prevent the panel from functioning properly. Should that happen, the screen won’t be able to convey valuable information, like how fast you’re going or whether the turn signals are on, putting the car in breach of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. And so, recalled it must be.



This campaign covers 1,117 sedans, which isn’t a lot, and Lucid estimates that fewer than one percent of them — 11 cars — are likely to exhibit the issue. But if you consider that the company has only delivered roughly 500 vehicles up to now according to its last two quarterly earnings reports, that means that every Air on the road plus those manufactured but not yet in driveways is mired in this recall.

It marks the Air’s second recall after its first in February pertaining to the snap ring below the front strut damper. In that situation, 203 cars were summoned, which probably covered every Air that had been delivered at that point in time, too. At least in both cases, Lucid has said it’s unaware of any instances of these components failing in customers’ vehicles at the time the recalls were issued.



The EV maker expects to mail notices to customers on June 20, per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recall acknowledgment letter. Lucid says in an NHTSA report that it established a manufacturing “clean point” in early May, and all vehicles that rolled off the production line since that date were built with wiring harnesses that are not susceptible to chafing in the same way and don’t require additional securing:

﻿The center and left display wiring harness may not have adequate clearance from the steering intermediate shaft, which could lead to chafing of the harness and loss of display updates. Lucid established a clean point at its manufacturing plant for vehicles with production dates beginning with May 4, 2022. All Lucid vehicles manufactured prior to the clean point are potentially affected. For vehicles manufactured after the clean point, Lucid is ensuring any excess harness length is adequately secured prior to harness installation. Vehicles manufactured after the clean point are not part of the recall population. Lucid is implementing an engineering change to obtain shorter harnesses that will not require securing of excess length. Lucid estimates that 1,117 vehicles delivered to customers are potentially affected by below spec clearance. Lucid has no evidence of actual FMVSS non-compliances resulting from this condition in either customer cars or vehicles in Lucid’s possession, and estimates that fewer than 1% of vehicles will have such a non-compliance. This non-compliance does not affect current production as a clean point has been established.

These are the growing pains of a production ramp up in the midst of a supply chain crisis. Earlier this month, Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson announced plans to raise prices for the entire Air range going forward, while honoring what existing reservation holders had agreed to pay.