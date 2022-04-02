The social media accounts of both Ford and General Motors were both relatively silent yesterday and didn’t take part in any April Fools’ Day high jinks. Could this be because these two prestigious American automobile manufacturers are above petty jokes (unlike Dodge), or were both automakers trying to stay under the radar after recalling 1.4 million vehicles? I’m leaning towards the latter line of thinking.



General Motors is recalling 681,509 of its compact SUVs built on the Theta platform. The 2014 and 2015 model year Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain have a fault where the ball joints in the windshield wipers can rust through. The wipers can fail if their ball joints rust, an obvious safety issue for owners .

Ford’s recall is a bit more severe. The Ford Motor Company is recalling a grand total of 737,000 vehicles in two separate recalls. First, 345,451 of its compact SUVs, specifically the 2020-2022 model year Ford Escape and 2021-2022 model year Ford Bronco Sport vehicles with 1.5-liter engines. The 1.5-liter turbocharged inline three-cylinder EcoBoost engine in those models has a fault where the engine oil separator housing could crack, leak oil and spark an engine fire. The defect has caused at least eight fires, according to Ford.

Ford’s second recall affects 391,836 of its vehicles from the past two model years. The F-150 is only the 2021 model in the recall. From the 2022 model year, F-150, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, Maverick, Expedition as well as the Lincoln Navigator have all been recalled. Every model listed has a fault where a towed trailer equipped with an electric or electric over hydraulic brake system might not brake.

For all three recalls, dealers will be able to make the necessary repairs or software updates to resolve each model’s recall fault if necessary.