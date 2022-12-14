We may earn a commission from links on this page.

It’s a big week for big recalls, apparently. After Ram was forced to call back 1.4 million pickup trucks for defective tailgates that could fly open while driving, General Motors has swooped in with a recall of its own, issuing a recall for more than 740,000 Cadillac, Buick, Chevy and GMC models with potentially faulty running lights that don’t shut off.



As first reported by Automotive News, the recall affects 740,108 GM vehicles built between 2020 and now. These include the Cadillac CT4, Cadillac CT5, Buick Envision, Cadillac Escalade, Cadillac Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Chevrolet Suburban, Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500, GMC Yukon, and finally, the GMC Yukon XL.

The problem stems from issues with the daytime running lights (DRLs). According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the DRLs on affected vehicles might not deactivate when the headlights are turned on. This, NHTSA says, means the vehicles “fail to comply” with federal motor vehicle safety standards.

The issue is that, as NHTSA explains, having your DRLs and low-beam headlights on at the same time could “result in a glare, reducing visibility and increasing the risk of a crash.” (This, you may have gathered, is why most DRLs are designed to shut off when the low beams or high beams are on.)

The fix for the issue sounds pretty simple. GM will bring the affected vehicles back to dealer service centers to update the body control module software. In some instances, the update can also be rolled out over-the-air.

GM expects to contact affected customers by January 23, 2023. But if you’re wondering if your vehicle is involved in any recall, here’s the easiest way to check.

The full list of affected vehicles:



Buick Envision, 2021-2023

Cadillac CT4, 2020-2023

Cadillac CT5, 2020-2023

Cadillac Escalade, 2022-2023

Cadillac Escalade ESV, 2022-2023

Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 2022-2023

Chevrolet Suburban, 2022-2023

Chevrolet Tahoe, 2022-2023

GMC Sierra 1500, 2022-2023

GMC Yukon, 2022-2023

GMC Yukon XL, 2022-2023