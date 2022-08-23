Hyundai and Kia are recalling 280,000 SUVs in the United States due to a potential fire risk. The cause of the issue on the 2020-2022 Hyundai Palisade and 2020-2022 Kia Telluride has been traced to trailer hitch wiring. Because of the potential danger, vehicle owners have been advised to outside and away from homes and other structures until repaired. Hopefully, this information will keep any possible SUV blazes contained to driveways and streets.

The recall published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) impacts 245,030 Hyundai Palisades and 36,417 Kia Tellurides from the 2020-2022 model years in the United States. The NHTSA stated, “An accessory tow hitch sold through dealerships may allow moisture into the harness module, causing a short circuit. In some cases, an electrical short can cause a vehicle fire while driving or while parked and turned off.” The advisory to park the impacted models outside and away from structures was included as a result.

This issue has yet to be the confirmed cause of a vehicle fire in the U.S. It has also been noted that the recall repair is still under development. There is an interim repair available for the Hyundai Palisade where “dealers will inspect the tow hitch module and remove the fuse, as necessary.” However, there isn’t an interim repair for the Kia Telluride so owners will have to be cautious until a full repair is possible.

This park outside advisory was also included in another Hyundai and Kia recall from just earlier this year. 2016-2018 Kia K900 and Hyundai Santa Fe models were found to have an increased risk of engine compartment fire, caused by a fault with the anti-lock brake module. It seems like Kia and Hyundai vehicles keep finding new and interesting ways to set themselves alight.