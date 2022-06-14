Ford is issuing yet another recall. This time it’s affecting its popular Mustang Mach-E electric crossover. Automotive News reports that Ford is recalling Mach-E’s over a battery connector issue.

In a bulletin issued to dealers by the automaker, the issue involves the overheating of the vehicle’s high voltage battery connectors. The overheating could cause a glitch which could cause the Mach-E to lose power. What’s worse, this can happen either when you go to start the vehicle and it doesn’t start, or it could simply looser power while in motion. Either way, it’s not good.



The fix though is rather simple and involves a software update. From Ford: “The remedy for this program is a Secondary On-Board Diagnostic Control Module (SOBDMC) and Battery Energy Control Module (BECM) software update.” The company says the update could begin to roll out as early as next month. What’s strange though is that some reports were saying the recall required the vehicle to be brought into the dealer to perform the update. Considering how big of a deal Ford made about OTA updates for the Mach-E and F-150 Lighting, I thought that was strange. So, I reached out to Ford to get more info.



First, Ford’s global head of product communications, Said Deep, cleared up how the update could be performed. I was informed that the recall update could be done either OTA by the owner or at the dealer’s service department. And for those owners worried that they wouldn’t be able to perform the update themselves, I was assured that there’s no functional difference between performing the update OTA or at the dealer. He also pointed out that this was not a stop-sale on the Mach-E. Dealers can still sell the EVs, they just can’t deliver them for obvious reasons.

The recall affects exactly 48,924 Mustang Mach-Es manufactured between May 27, 2020 and May 24, 2020 at Ford Cuautitlan, Mexico plant.