THE CHARLATANS AT INDY 500

The 1913 Indianapolis 500 was the third running of the race. Frenchman Jules Goux and his riding mechanic Emil Begin were driving a Peugeot. And during every pitstop they drank champagne to stay hydrated. Yeah. It’s said they drank six bottles. Must have been thirsty. But is it true?

Here Are Your Favorite Indy 500 Moments

A young Marco Andretti puts his ear protection in at the track
Photo: Robert Laberge (Getty Images)

To me, Indy isn’t Indy without an Andretti racing. Mario Andretti’s grandson Marco’s debut in 2006 and it was so cool, as a teen, seeing someone that young racing at the “Greatest Spectacle In Racing.”

The Man Who Turned Speedboats Full Of Weed Into Indy 500 Glory

Image for article titled Everything You Need to Know to Watch the Indianapolis 500
Graphic: Tara Jacoby

In 1986, everyone knew Randy Lanier was fast. He’d just won a sportscar championship and shattered an Andretti record to become the Indy 500 rookie of the year. What most people didn’t know is he paid for his racing dreams by smuggling massive quantities of marijuana past the feds.

If You Think Driving On An Oval Is Easy You’re An Idiot

2013 Indy 500 Race Highlights

The general consensus is that driving on an oval is easy. After all, it’s just a big wide circle where the driver only turns left. How hard can it be? And why would you want to race on something so simplistic in the first place, when you have amazing road courses like Laguna Seca and the Watkins Glen at your disposal?

Because ovals are not easy.

How To Survive A Run In The Indy 500

Every Indianapolis 500 Start 2010-2019

Stories are told about how drivers change when the helmet goes on, the visor slams shut and the engines roar to life. Some say the “nice guy” demeanor is replaced by a wild, savage creature desperate for success, no matter the consequences.

But what really goes through the mind when you’re embarking on a voyage filled with excitement, expectation, stress, immense speed and of course, ultimate danger?

The Indianapolis 500 Used to Be Part of the Formula 1 Season

Formula 1 driver Graham Hill at the 1966 Indianapolis 500.
Photo: Allsport / Hulton Archive (Getty Images)

The Indianapolis 500America’s premier racing event — used to be a Formula 1 race. Yes, you read that right: For 11 whole years, the Indy 500 was a points-paying race on the F1 calendar. As we approach the 106th running of the iconic race, which is running in tandem with a meteoric rise of American interest in F1, it’s time to look back on the period in history where these two paths crossed.

The Indy 500 Qualifying Session Where Naked Fans Stormed the Track

A modern view of the pagoda at IMS
Photo: Sean Gardner (Getty Images)

May 11, 1974 is an iconic date in Indianapolis 500 history. This date doesn’t mark a fascinating win or a pole position speed record. No; on May 11, 1974, a horde of naked, drunk race fans took to the track surface of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during a rain-delayed qualifying session. It was one of the finest moments in motorsport history.

The Comprehensive Story Of The Indy 500 Secret That Became A Legend

Team Penske takes to the track
Photo: Al Bello (Getty Images)

Imagine a racing program kept so silent that not even motorsport’s most inquiring minds would be able to figure it out. No leaked information, no teasers, no slip-of-the-lip. Dead silence until one month before the biggest racing event of the year. That could never happen in this modern era. But Penske, Ilmor, and Mercedes pulled it off in the early 90s in order to produce one of the most unprecedented Indianapolis 500 entries of all time.

Best Indy 500 Weekend: 15 Things to Do in Indianapolis

Cars stream by the front stretch of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the 500
Photo: Jonathan Ferrey (Getty Images)

The Indianapolis 500 may be the pinnacle of American open-wheel racing, but if you’re making the trip, you might want to experience a little more of what Indianapolis has to offer — especially since the event’s nonstandard format leaves plenty of free time between on-track activities. If you need a little something else to keep you occupied, we’ve got you covered.

The Indiana Pacers Got Their Name From The Indianapolis 500

Indiana Pacers - 2x Indy 500 champion @alunserjr got the crowd Revved Up tonight!🏁

The Indiana Pacers—it’s a sporty enough name, and it fits well for a basketball team. Without outside knowledge or a strange knack for putting two and two together, there wouldn’t be any reason to question it. But, as far removed as the two sports are, the Pacers actually got their name from the Indianapolis 500.

What It Takes To Race In The Indy 500

Image for article titled Everything You Need to Know to Watch the Indianapolis 500
Photo: Sarah Crabill (Getty Images)

It’s probably safe to say more women are involved in the world of motorsports than ever, but starting grids are still largely dominated by male racers. Pippa Mann, currently an IndyCar racer and one who finished 17th in last year’s Indy 500, is actively seeking to change that by building a community for female drivers through a scholarship at the Lucas Oil School of Racing.

Every Woman Who Has Entered the Indy 500

Janet Guthrie poses with an Indy car at Ontario Motor Speedway, 1977
Photo: Lennox McLendon (AP)

In the Indianapolis 500's 106-year history, only 10 women have entered the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Only nine have started the race, out of a grand total of almost 800 starters. Today, we’re going to take a look back through history to celebrate the 10 women who have entered the Indy 500.

Anita Millican And The Women Who Paved The Way For Paretta Autosport’s Indy 500 Effort

Simona de Silvestro poses with her Paretta Autosport car after qualifying for the Indy 500
Photo: Joe Skibinski / Penske Entertainment

This weekend, history is going to be made at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Paretta Autosport is set to become the first-ever female-forward No. 16 race team to attempt to qualify for the Indianapolis 500. But the history of female participation in American open-wheel racing is a fascinating one, and it’s part of what paved the way for this team to compete.

Indianapolis 500 vs. U.S. 500: The Year American Open-Wheel Racing Split in Two

Tony Stewart leads the field at the 1996 Indianapolis 500.
Photo: Amy Sancetta (AP)

In 1996, the Indianapolis 500 was a very different affair than it had in the past. About 230 miles northeast, at Michigan International Speedway, a rival race was set to take place, and it was called the U.S. 500.

Indy 500 Parties: How to Survive the “Coke Lot,” Indy’s Rowdiest Campground

Indy 500 Parties: How to Survive the "Coke Lot," Indy's Rowdiest Campground



Ryan Hunter-Reay drives past the Pagoda at the Indy 500
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)

Coke Lot. Longtime attendees of the Indianapolis 500 know the name and shudder. The campground, named for its proximity to a nearby Coca-Cola factory, is one of the easiest places to pitch a tent during the weekend of the 500 — and often the scene of Indy’s most wanton chaos. If you happen to have tickets for this particular lot, godspeed. It’s time to start preparing.

How to Attend the Indianapolis 500 on the Cheap

How to Attend the Indianapolis 500 on the Cheap

A fan's view of IMS during the Indy 500
Photo: Jonathan Ferrey (Getty Images)

Attending a racing event comes at a cost — and the bigger the event, the bigger hit to your bank account. As the premier motorsport event in America, the Indianapolis 500 can get very pricey if you’re not ready for it. But as I, a certified poor kid, can attest, it doesn’t have to be that way. In fact, you can attend the Indy 500 on a pretty tight budget, so long as you know what you’re doing.

20 of the World’s Best Racers Who Failed to Qualify for the Indianapolis 500

20 of the World's Best Racers Who Failed to Qualify for the Indianapolis 500

Emerson Fittipaldi after winning the 1993 Indy 500. He would later fail to qualify for the race.
Photo: Steve Swope (Getty Images)

The 2022 Indianapolis 500 won’t include “Bump Day” in its qualifying weekend — with 33 cars in this year’s field, there’s no need for last-chance qualifying to compete for a spot on the grid. Without the stressful excitement of Bump Day, we can afford to look back in history at some of the best racing drivers in the world who failed to qualify for the Indy 500.

15 of the Best Indianapolis 500 Finishes of All Time

15 of the Best Indianapolis 500 Finishes of All Time

Team Penske drivers pass by the start/finish line at the Indy 500
Photo: Robert Laberge (Getty Images)

How does a race go down in history as iconic? It might come down to a certain number of passes, a first-time winner, or a close finish. Whatever the case, the Indianapolis 500 has seen plenty of exceptional races, many of which have come down to those final few laps. Today, we’re going to look at some of the very best finishes the Indy 500 has ever seen.

Advertisement

