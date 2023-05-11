2009 Indianapolis 500 | Official Full-Race Broadcast 1080p

In 2009, Helio Castroneves won his third Indianapolis 500, safely maintaining a gap around two seconds back to Dan Wheldon for the race’s final stint. Castroneves became the sixth driver to win three 500s and the first foreign-born driver to achieve the feat.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

14. Dixon Defeats Meira in 2008 by 1.750 Seconds

14. Dixon Defeats Meira in 2008 by 1.750 Seconds

2008 Indianapolis 500 | Official Full-Race Broadcast 1080p

In 2008, Scott Dixon won his first and so far only Indianapolis 500 by staying ahead of Vitor Meira as the pair scythed to lap traffic during the closing laps. It also was the first 500 after reunification between the Indy Racing League and Champ Car.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

13. Helio Wins His First in 2001 by 1.737 Seconds

13. Helio Wins His First in 2001 by 1.737 Seconds

2001 Indianapolis 500 | Official Full-Race Broadcast

Helio Castroneves’ first Indianapolis 500 victory seemed more like a coronation than a competition with Penske teammate Gil de Ferran finishing second. Due to the then-ongoing civil war in IndyCar, Penske returned to the Speedway for the first time since the team’s failure to qualify in 1995.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

12. Rahal Wins Two-Lap Sprint in 1986 by 1.441 Seconds

12. Rahal Wins Two-Lap Sprint in 1986 by 1.441 Seconds

1986 INDIANAPOLIS 500

Arie Luyendyk crashed with six laps to go in the 1986 Indianapolis 500. The race resumed with two laps to go. Bobby Rahal was able to pass Kevin Cogan during the restart and quickly pulled a small lead. In the process, Rahal became the first winner to complete the 500-mile race in under three hours.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

11. Lazier Wins the First IRL 500 in 1996 by 0.695 Seconds

11. Lazier Wins the First IRL 500 in 1996 by 0.695 Seconds

1996 INDIANAPOLIS 500

The field for the 1996 Indianapolis 500 was significantly different from the event in prior years as the Spilt resulted in many of IndyCar’s star drivers and prominent teams being shut out from the event. Buddy Lazier won the 500 over Davy Jones, his first-ever IndyCar race victory.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

10. Arie Wins Under Controversy in 1997 by 0.570 Seconds

10. Arie Wins Under Controversy in 1997 by 0.570 Seconds

1997 Indianapolis 500 - ORIGINAL TUESDAY COVERAGE

A late-race restart botched by race organizers USAC meant that Scott Goodyear couldn’t make a serious attempt to pass his teammate Arie Luyendyk for the 1997 Indianapolis 500 victory. Treadway Racing still finished 1-2 with Luyendyk beating Goodyear by 0.570 seconds.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

9. Helio Wins His Fourth in 2021 by 0.493 Seconds

9. Helio Wins His Fourth in 2021 by 0.493 Seconds

IndyCar Series: Indianapolis 500 | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | 5/30/21 | Motorsports on NBC

Helio Castroneves won his fourth Indianapolis 500 in a tense duel with second-year phenom and eventual champion Alex Palou. The 2021 race was one of the most competitive in the event’s history with 361 passes, including 35 lead changes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

8. De Ferran Beats Helio in 2003 by 0.299 Seconds

8. De Ferran Beats Helio in 2003 by 0.299 Seconds

2003 Indianapolis 500

Gil de Ferran was able to hold for his Penske teammate Helio Castroneves in a six-lap shootout in 2003, avenging his 2001 defeat and preventing Castroneves from becoming the first driver to win the 500 three years in a row. The teammates celebrated together after the race, and De Ferran retired after the season ended as the reigning Indianapolis 500 champion.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

7. Pagenaud Keeps Rossi Back in 2019 by 0.209 Seconds

7. Pagenaud Keeps Rossi Back in 2019 by 0.209 Seconds

RACE REWIND // 103RD RUNNING OF THE INDIANAPOLIS 500 PRES. BY GAINBRIDGE

In 2019, Simon Pagenaud became the first French-born winner of the Indianapolis 500 since Gaston Chevrolet in 1920. Pagenaud had to fend off Alexander Rossi, the rookie winner of the 2016 500.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

6. Sato Wins His First in 2017 by 0.201 Seconds

6. Sato Wins His First in 2017 by 0.201 Seconds

2017 The 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500

In the race overshadowed by the participation of two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso, Takuma Sato became the first driver from Japan and Asia to win the Indianapolis 500. Sato fought his way past Max Chilton and Helio Castroneves to take the historic victory.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

5. Johncock Survives in 1982 by 0.160 Seconds

5. Johncock Survives in 1982 by 0.160 Seconds

1982 Indianapolis 500

It seemed like Gordon Johncock was going to win the 1982 Indianapolis 500 by a comfortable margin when he left his final pit stop with a lead over 11 seconds. However, a handling issue meant that he was losing a lot of time to second-place runner Rick Mears. Mears caught Johncock on the final lap and attempted to pass him on the run to the finish line. Mears fell short.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

4. Montoya Wins Three-Way War in 2015 by 0.105 Seconds

4. Montoya Wins Three-Way War in 2015 by 0.105 Seconds

2015 Indianapolis 500 | Official Full-Race Broadcast

Juan Pablo Montoya won the 2015 Indianapolis 500, a record 15 years after his first 500 victory in 2000. The veteran Colombian outdrove fellow members of IndyCar’s old guard Will Power and Scott Dixon.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

3. Hornish Jr. Beats Marco in 2006 by 0.063 Seconds

3. Hornish Jr. Beats Marco in 2006 by 0.063 Seconds

2006 Indianapolis 500 | Official Full-Race Broadcast

The final laps of the 2006 Indianapolis 500 had rookie Marco Andretti fighting for the race victory that has eluded members of the Andretti family since Mario’s win in 1969. Marco’s father Michael came out of retirement to race alongside his son, but the father-son duo could hold off Penske’s hard-charging Sam Hornish Jr.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

2. Hunter-Reay Outduels Helio in 2014 by 0.060 Seconds

2. Hunter-Reay Outduels Helio in 2014 by 0.060 Seconds

2014 Indianapolis 500 | Official Full-Race Broadcast

After 2006, there wouldn’t be another American winner of the Indianapolis 500 until 2014. Ryan Hunter-Reay held off Helio Castroneves in a six-lap sprint. Hunter-Reay took the lead for the last time at the start of the final lap.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

1. Little Al Beats Goodyear in 1992 by 0.043 Seconds

1. Little Al Beats Goodyear in 1992 by 0.043 Seconds

1992 Indianapolis 500

The seven-lap duel between Al Unser Jr. and Scott Goodyear is the definitive Indianapolis 500 ending. Filled with uncertainty and emotion all the way to the checkered flag as Goodyear weaved side-to-side, desperately trying to find a way around Little Al. Though, Unser Jr in victory lane, nearly in tears saying, “Well, you just don’t know what Indy means!” Little Al became the first second-generation driver and the third Unser family member to win the 500.

Advertisement

17 / 17