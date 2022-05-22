Next Sunday, the world will know who this year’s Indianapolis 500 Champion is. This Sunday, we find out who will lead the field of 33 to the green flag in the 106th edition of the 500-mile classic.

The twelve fastest drivers from Saturday’s running advanced into Sunday’s two-round shootout for pole position. Chip Ganassi Racing advanced all five of its entries to Sunday, Álex Palou, Tony Kanaan, Jimmie Johnson, Marcus Ericsson and Scott Dixon. The best opposition the Chevrolet-powered teams could muster against Ganassi-Honda supremacy were the McLarens of Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist and the Ed Carpenter Racing cars of Rinus VeeKay and team owner Ed Carpenter.

Chip Ganassi Racing was able to advance four of its five cars into the pole-deciding Fast Six session. The two ECR entries would join the Honda-powered four. Jimmie Johnson was the only Ganassi driver not to make the cut. The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion has at the start of his run. Johnson nearly hit the wall as his car’s rear slid on the Turn 1 exit of the four-lap run’s first lap. Miraculously, he saved the car as his right-rear tire came within inches of striking that wall and went on to complete the four laps.

The evergreen excellence of Scott Dixon was on full display on Sunday as he qualified for his 20th Indianapolis 500. Dixon was simply a cut above everyone else. His Top Twelve average speed of 233.510 was fast enough to win pole. In the Fast Six round, Dixon made history. He won pole with an average speed of 234.046 mph over his four-lap run, a new pole record and the second-fastest qualifying run of all time.

This result is the fifth Indy 500 pole of Scott Dixon’s career, putting him second all-time behind Rick Mears’ six pole positions.



Qualifying Results - Top 12

