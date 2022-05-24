The 2022 Indianapolis 500 is upon us. This Sunday, 33 cars will take the green flag at the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, ready to compete for a cool glass of milk and a space on the Borg Warner trophy. That means every team and every sponsor is set to bring out their A-game when it comes to liveries — and we’re here to tell you which cars look great, and which are ho-hum.

There is no scientific formula to determine what makes one livery better than another, aside from my own impeccable taste. Think of this list as a spotter’s guide with some taste.