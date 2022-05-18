Have a Drink

If you’re of legal drinking age and wish to partake in some local brews, Indianapolis has an incredibly fun beer scene. I could go on and on about it for days, but my personal favorites are Metazoa (a dog-friendly bar), Daredevil Brewing Co., and Rad Brewing Co. (formerly Flat12). If you want a nice brew and a hot meal in Speedway after the race, check out Big Woods.

If beer isn’t your style, then I highly recommend New Day, a cidery/meadery with an incredible selection of drinks. I go every year to stock up on strawberry rhubarb mead... and usually end up bringing it to the race as my alcoholic beverage of choice.

