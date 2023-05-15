Road to 100: 1913

Jules Goux, the first French racer to win the Indy 500, comes with plenty of legend: He allegedly drank six bottles of champagne on his way to the win. As with most things from that era, record keeping wasn’t ideal, so it’s not clear if he actually did drink six full bottles during his pit stops, or if he only had a few, or if the bottles were smaller than normal, or if he shared them with his riding mechanic Emil Begin, or if he just took a few refreshing swigs. Whatever really happened, Goux definitely did slug back a bit of chilled champagne on his way to the most French Indy 500 victory of all time.