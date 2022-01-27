Let’s Talk Basics

Let me start with the big picture before we get into the specifics. IndyCar is an open-wheel race series that’s populated by tons of great international drivers but runs almost exclusively in the United States. This year, a revolving cast of characters will take on 17 races at 16 different circuits: five street circuits, seven road courses, and four ovals.

I say “revolving” because IndyCar doesn’t mandate a certain number of drivers per team, nor does it require drivers to compete for a full season. If you’re used to a more European-style open-wheel series, that’s probably going to take some getting used to, but once you get the hang of it, I promise you’ll like it. You’ll get a chance to watch tons of drivers compete throughout the season, many of whom are either taking on their specialty tracks or who are just easing into oval courses for the first time.