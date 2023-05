This Sunday will mark the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500, one of the most iconic races in the world. If you’re new to IndyCar — or you just haven’t gotten caught up on the one-off drivers entering the race, or the special 500-only liveries — then the 33-car grid might seem a little intimidating.

We here at Jalopnik have you covered. Today, we’re running through the full grid for the 2023 Indy 500 in qualifying order, replete with photos of each car to serve as a pseudo spotter’s guide.