Automakers in the U.S. are releasing more pickups with dedicated off-road packages than ever. The trend spans all shapes and bed sizes. Or, at least maybe it would if single cabs were still a thing. God, I miss the clean lines of the first-generation Toyota Tundra, or the GMT400 Sierra and C/K.



Decades ago, it wasn’t common to pay a premium for off-road packages straight from the factory. Most turned to the aftermarket. To be fair, off-roaders are not just more common now; they’re also more capable. And choice is always good.

There are almost too many choices to list here. The U.S. truck market is lousy with off-road models, or packages sold as such. There are still more of them on the way for 2023, but I didn’t count them because they’re not available yet.



I’ve listed the models at the top of their respective lineups to simplify the list, but also included the next down the line as an honorable mention. So, here are the trucks with off-road packages you can buy in the U.S. in 2022: