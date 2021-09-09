The Chevy Silverado is in the middle of its fourth generation, a truck that strives in vain every year to take down the mighty Ford F-150, but a truck that nonetheless prints a lot of money for G.M. A fifth generation is probably a few years out, which means, in the meantime, a bit of a refresh in the form of aesthetic updates and an all-new trim.



The aesthetic updates include changes to the front fascia that, for my money, make the truck seem a bit less aggressive and ugly, which is good, as the current Silverado makes me want to die a little. On the inside, meanwhile, Chevy says there is a “fully redesigned interior,” which includes a 13.4-inch screen with Google Maps, Assistant, and Play built-in. This is important in large part because the interiors across the Chevy truck line have not been met with the most acclaim. This one looks substantially better:

The most exciting new thing, however, is the ZR2 trim, which Chevy says is a first for Silverado and will be the Silverado’s flagship off-road trim with a payload max of 1,440 pounds and towing capacity up to 8,900 pounds. More details, via Chevy’s release:

ZR2 highlights include: Standard 6.2L V-8 engine, delivering 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, mated with a 10-speed automatic transmission

Silverado-first application of Multimatic 40mm DSSV spool-valve dampers, which feature:

Three separate spool valves to control damping

Three connected chambers for fluid flow

Uniquely-tuned springs that, with the Multimatic dampers, increase maximum front and rear suspension travel, compared to the Silverado Trail Boss

Front and rear e-lockers

Specific off-road chassis and suspension calibrations, including Terrain Mode, which allows one-pedal5 rock crawling

Specific 33-inch off-road MT tires

Unique skid plate package

New high-approach steel front bumper designed for off-road strength, durability and clearance that enables an improved 31.8-degree approach angle compared to other Silverado off-road models The bumper is designed with removable end caps for easier replacement in the event of close encounters with rocks or other off-road objects. The dual exhaust has been placed before the rear bumper to eliminate potential damage.

The grille, interior, and 18-inch wheels are also unique, and the ZR2 will also have a black hood insert. Also the Multi-Flex tailgate:

Elsewhere, Chevy says the 2022 Silverado High Country will be the first Chevy truck to be offered with Super Cruise, GM’s semiautonomous system that Consumer Reports thinks is better than Tesla’s Autopilot. Chevy says you can even use Super Cruise while trailering, “with specific calibrations designed to account for the additional drag and increased braking distance that comes with trailering.”

More, for 2022: The 2.7-liter four-cylinder base engine gets a 20 percent increase in maximum torque, up to 420 lb-ft of torque, Chevy says, while changes to the chassis mean that those opting for the 3.0-liter turbo diesel has a tow-rating of up to 13,300 pounds, or 4,000 pounds more than current.

The 2022 Silverado is, as they say, better than ever. Chevy did not release pricing, but you can guess that Silverados will be slightly more across the board. The 2021 Silverado starts at around $30,000 and ranges all the way up to more than double that.

