This is the third-generation Toyota Tundra. There is a twin-turbo V6 instead of the V8 for 2022, though the V6 makes 479 lb-ft of torque, which is more than the 401 lb-ft the current 5.7-liter V8 makes. T here is a now a 10-speed automatic. And t here is a new (very large) front grille, which seems like a troll.

The Tundra has been notable in the truck lineup of the world’s biggest automaker in that it hasn’t really been updated since 2007, though there was a refresh in 2014. Also, the Tundra’s 15 mpg combined fuel economy is around the worst in the full-size pickup segment.

Toyota is trying to fix both things in the third-generation, 2022 model available later this year (and apparently not affected by the chip shortage so far). And though the EPA has not released fuel economy numbers on the new one, you can expect it’ll be better than the mid-teens. Toyota has also not released pricing, though you can expect a minor bump up from the current price, which starts at $34,025 and runs to $50,000 or more for top trims.

The 2022 Tundra will tow up to 12,000 pounds, and with the optional hybrid system, torque will increase to 583 lb-ft. A 14-inch screen will also be optional, with an 8-inch screen standard. Also standard is Toyota’s suite of safety features it calls Toyota Safety Sense 2.5. That includes automatic emergency braking, lane departure assists, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high beams.

Toyota is also very proud of the interior, and the new infotainment seems better.

A new interior will offer creature comforts for driver and passenger alike, including an available panoramic roof, heated and ventilated front seats, rear sunshade, heated steering wheel and more. A host of new tech features are found throughout Tundra as well, such as towing aids, off-road enhancements, an all-new multimedia system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and over-the-air updates.

There are six trims, just like there are with the outgoing version. I have to imagine that many people adjudge their lives based on which trim of the Tundra they own, which is as good a judge as anything. The trims, like in 2021, will be SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro, and 1794. For some reason, there are two cabs that each have four doors, the Double Cab and the bigger CrewMax.

Quoth Toyota about the TRD Pro package and the colors:

The TRD Off-Road Package is available on SR5, Limited and 1794 models, and it includes 18-inch TRD wheels (unique 20-inch wheels on Limited and 1794), TRD grille, TRD off-road suspension, skid plates, mud guards and TRD leather shift knob, while 4×4 models will also gain electronic rear differential lock, Multi-Terrain Select (MTS) and Crawl Control. The TRD Sport package is also available on 4×2 or 4×4 SR5 models in CrewMax and Double Cab configurations. It includes the addition of 20-inch TRD wheels, TRD grille, TRD lowered sport suspension and a TRD leather shift knob. Tundra will be offered in a host of colors that include: Super White, Wind Chill Pearl, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Celestial Silver Metallic, Midnight Black Metallic, Super Sonic Red, Army Green, Lunar Rock, Blueprint, Smoked Mesquite (Limited and 1794) and Solar Octane (TRD Pro exclusive).

Here is a quote that Automotive News secured from David Christ, who is the boss of Toyota in North America.

We’ve always historically done very well with Toyota owners with the Tundra, but we think this truck will give us the ability to conquest more because of its towing capabilities and because of its brand positioning, the strength of the look of the truck, and the interior of the truck.

Toyota sold 109,203 Tundras in the U.S. last year, or down just under three percent, not bad with a pandemic on. That pales in comparison to Chevy and Ford’s truck numbers, but as much as Toyota talks about conquesting, beating Chevy and Ford has never really been the point of the Tundra. The point of the Tundra is that it is a thinking man’s full-size truck, or the opposite of a Ram 1500. This third-generation looks likely to maintain the tradition.

