The Iconic Power Rear Window Will Return On The 2022 Toyota Tundra

Photo : Toyota

The new 2022 Toyota Tundra will continue to offer its iconic powered rear cab window on the upcoming next-gen pickup, which is currently a full-size class exclusive. The feature was visibly confirmed by a teaser for the truck, which also shows off a huge powered glass roof.



Advertisement

The press release featuring the teaser image above was accompanied by only two sentences of text that did not confirm anything specific in writing:



With a host of new features and returning fan favorites, the 2022 Toyota Tundra will expand possibilities for adventure when it is fully unveiled later this fall. Sign up to get the latest updates for the 2022 Toyota Tundra here.

Photo : Toyota

The press release featured an image as well as a short clip showing the roof mechanism opening with the front glass portion sliding over the rear, before panning down to the rear window as it powered down into the truck body behind the rear seats.

While the truck pretty much leaked in some corners of the internet, Toyota has also already released an image of the 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro model we can expect in full, though we have to wait to see the rest of the lineup still.

Photo : Toyota

Advertisement

The only stuff left to tease are what features are staying, coming or going over the outgoing Tundra, hence a press release like this confirming “fan favorites” like the powered rear window.



The current CrewMax cab option on a handful of the Tundra trims offers what the automaker website describes as a “power vertical sliding rear window with defogger and privacy glass” that is only available on Toyota’s full-size truck, at least in the U.S., for now.

Advertisement

Photo : Toyota

Based on the layout of the 2022 Toyota Tundra “update” website, which has the four official images released so far as well as four more spaces reading “coming soon,” I’d guess we have four more updates before the final big show.

Advertisement

Photo : Toyota

The other two revealed images show off the iForce Max engine cover badge and a tightly-cropped view out of the windshield of the cabin of the truck that shows the top of a large touchscreen dashboard and a steering wheel in a perforated leather-like wrap.



Advertisement

So now that we’ve seen most of the truck, we’re really just awkwardly waiting out the teaser campaign for the full information dump at the truck’s official debut “later this fall.” ﻿