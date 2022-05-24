It looks like the F-150 Raptor is really come for the Ram TRX’s neck. An Instagram post spotted by F ordauthority.com seems to confirm that the most powerful F-150 Raptor is getting the supercharged 5.2-liter Predator V8 that powers the Mustang GT500. And while we don’t know how much power it will make in the Raptor, that engine makes 760 hp and 625 lb-ft of torque in the GT500. Should be plenty for the Raptor.

The return of the V8-powered Raptor has been known since the thi rd-generation Raptor debuted . The second-gen Raptor, you’ll recall, dropped the V8 in favor of an Ecoboost V6. That choice didn’t sit well with a lot of people, especially after hearing that vacuum- cleaner exhaust note. Ram slapping a 702-hp engine in the Hellcat-powered TRX only made things worse. So when Ford confirmed that the fourth-gen Raptor would offer a V8, it got lots of people excited.



An Instagram post from theraptorconnection shows a build sheet for a Raptor R on the production line , with one intriguing detail: 5.2L, which seems to indiciate the Predator V8 from the Shelby GT500. That w ould make the Raptor R a direct competitor to the TRX and the most powerful pickup on the market. While Ford hasn’t said anything publicly about which engine will go in the Raptor R, much less how much power we can expect it to have , this certainly seems like confirmation that the supercharged V8 is headed for the Raptor . Expect it to be paired with some wild off-road goodies in the same vein as the Bronco Raptor: huge tires, super low crawl ratio , and suspension travel that’ll dwarf a child.

The F-150 Raptor R is expected to go on sale this year. I’m sure the price will be just as astounding as the power .

