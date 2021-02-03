This Is The New Ford F-150 Raptor And Yes It's Getting A V8

Photo : Ford

Ford is shoving a V8 back into the F-150 Raptor and calling it the “Raptor R.” (And yes, it will be street legal, contrary to other reporting). Keep reading this article for a little more on that and on the all-new 2021 Ford Raptor, which for the first time ever, brings coil springs to the F-150.

Ford just debuted the 2021 Ford Bronco, and it was my journalistic duty — and my obligation as a car enthusiast — to make sure that this article begins with the information you all deserve. So I broke out the magnifying glass:

The results:

But don’t exit the browser in a blind rage! I called up Ford after seeing this CNET story about how a non-street-legal V8 Raptor is on the horizon, and boy do I have good news. “We can confirm that there will be a V8 in the Raptor R coming next year,” a Ford truck communications manager said. “The rumor that our Raptor R will not be street legal is not correct.”

“Raptor R will 100 percent be street legal.”

I’m going to fill the rest of this story out with details on the new 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor, which gets new, big-ass 37-inch tires, upgraded suspension and a slew of other tweaks. But for now, I need to get the news that the V8 is coming out the door. To delay any further would be a crime against humanity.

More on the new Raptor:

The year 2021 marks the release of a new generation Ford F-150, and after having driven it, I can say: It’s excellent. With a fresh F-150 out, it was only a matter of time before the F-150-based Raptor followed, and now it’s here.

For now, it gets a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 like the outgoing truck, likely making around 500 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque (Ford hasn’t released official figures). And while that may seem a bit boring to those of us who don’t particularly like the sound of Ford’s EcoBoost V6 engines, there’s a lot more to this new truck than just a tweaked version of the outgoing motor on a new platform fairly similar to the old one. Behold:

That’s a five-link coil-sprung suspension instead of leaf springs tucked under the beds of every production Ford F-150 ever. The completely new rear suspension design, Ford says, improves wheel travel, handling, and acceleration (since, Ford claims, the setup makes it easier for the truck to put power to the ground).

Though not often used for heavy duty applications, coil springs are generally considered better than leaf springs when it comes to ride and handling. Key to a coil spring setup is that it decouples lateral stiffness from spring rate , since the track bar (or “panhard rod”) handles lateral loads, and the coil springs are then charged with simply suspending the vehicle . Leaf springs, on the other hand, must do it all— keep the axle centered by withstanding lateral forces and suspend the load. This makes it difficult to tune ride and handling in a precise way.

Fox internal bypass shocks shocks are charged with damping those springs’ motion, and keeping the 35-inch or 37-inch smoothly clawing away at the desert sand below.

