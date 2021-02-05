This Is The Last Thing You Hear Before Catching A 2021 Ford Raptor Bumper In The Face

2021 Ford Raptor Photo : Ford

The reveal of the 2021 Ford Raptor has made me realize that American pickup truck advertisements and videos are often shot and edited almost exactly like a horror movie. This clip of the new off-road pickup tearing through the dust clouds its kicking up as its 3.5-liter V6 roars is just about as intimidating as most mainstream horror.

Picture yourself stranded in the desert. You first hear the exhaust, then more of the engine mixed in, but all you see is a cloud. Don’t be fooled, you aren’t watching Tremors 6, or whatever sequel they’re on now. Instead you’re being taunted by the terrifying prowl of some egg-head kicking up the planet in their 2021 Ford Raptor.

Ford also announced the new-generation Raptor will be getting a production V8 engine next year, in a model dubbed the Raptor R. While we wait for that, an updated version of the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 nestled in the current truck will continue to be sold later this year in the new model as well.



On the outgoing truck, the V6 engine produces 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft. of torque, though updated power figures for both the 2021 model year V6 and next year’s V8 will be announced at a later date. Ford did announced the truck features what’s currently the largest production tire option available in the pickup market, sporting bespoke 37-inch BF Goodrich rubber if you pay for it.

The new truck also sports a completely redesigned rear suspension setup with a five-link coil-sprung suspension instead of the old leaf springs, improving wheel travel measurements and handling characteristics, and Ford even claims the new setup helps put more power down. It all seems to be working just fine in the video.

Tell me this couldn’t be a horror movie? A little music and maybe some flashbacks to all of those bent-frame Raptor trucks that didn’t make the jump, and we’re in business.