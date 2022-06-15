So I walk out of Jalopnik World Headquarters in the heart of New York City to go grab my usual lunch — two Nathan’s hot dogs with mustard and kraut, crinkle fries, iced tea — and wouldn’t you know it, I spot two GMC Hummer EV pickup trucks trundling down 5th Avenue. Now, we’ve seen the new electric Hummer before in photos, but this is the first time I’ve seen one in its natural habitat: Looming over conventional utility vehicles and taking up every last inch of its lane. It is hard to convey just how utterly huge this thing is in real life — hopefully, these hasty, low-quality cellphone photos can help put it in context.