Well, it seems like a whole lot of you out there are doofuses. I say that with love, but 65,000 of y’all placed reservations for the GMC Hummer EV. That is entirely too many.

In theory – GM agrees with that statement. According to CNBC, they’re now trying to speed up production to meet demand. That means more of you buffoons bought this over-9,000 pound monolith to American excess than GM (the most America brand) thought possible. Shame on you.

Duncan Aldred – GMC’s global vice president, also said about 95 percent of people who reserve the car are converting that into actual orders.

65,000 reservations for a car that will turn a child into a red mist as you drive down the road. Make it make sense. Aldred told CNBC he sees “momentum building.” Yeah man, the sort of momentum that will turn a person to sludge if they have the misfortune of walking in front of the Hummer EV.

The outlet says you may have to wait a while for your truck.

The Hummer EV pickup is for sale, but new orders would not likely be fulfilled until 2024 due to the number of current reservations, Aldred said. The SUV, which GM unveiled last year after the pickup, isn’t expected to arrive until 2023. Reservations for the electric Hummers have largely been for the pickup because it was launched first, but newer reservations have been more evenly split between the truck and SUV, according to Megan Hart, assistant marketing manager for Hummer. The company declined to provide a specific breakdown between reservations of the pickup and SUV. March has been the best month for reservations aside from when the vehicles were unveiled, Aldred said.

When I say “wait a while,” you may actually be waiting until the next presidential election.

“What we’re looking at now is how can we build the maximum amount and how can we deliver, fulfill these reservations as quickly as possible?” Aldred said. “We’re doing all the studies on that and we’re confident we can go a lot quicker than we originally thought, but it still means a reservation now probably means delivering in ’24.”

The General is still in the early stages of production, but it’s slowly ramping up. They initially sold just one in December 2021, but have been able to get more and more out the door – in fact some of them have already seen a recall!

If you’re reading at this point, please, for the love of Christ, get an EV that makes more sense than this. I am begging you nicely.