2024 GMC Hummer SUV: Here It Is

In October 2020, GMC introduced an electrified pickup version of the classic gas-guzzling Hummer. Now, we’ve got our first look at the 2024 GMC Hummer SUV, which came in the form of a teaser clip commercial during the NCAA’s Final Four March Madness event.
Keep in mind that this is just a teaser—90 whole, entire seconds. We get a look at the exterior of the car and a view of it side-by-side with the Hummer truck in the short clip released by GMC, with more details to be released in the near future.
The GMC website and press release gives us most of the hard numbers and facts:
- Up to 830 horsepower
- Over 300 miles of range, but likely only on higher trims
- 11,500 lb-ft of torque available
- 126.7-inch wheelbase
- Turning circle of 35.4 feet with 4 Wheel Steer mode
- Energy Assist technology
- High customization
- Infinity roof
- Super Cruise
- Power swing gate
- Available underbody cameras
And here’s some specific edition specs:
Hummer SUV Edition 1
- $105,595
- With Extreme Off-Road Package: $110,595 (18-inch wheels, 35-inch-OD MT tires, underbody armor, rock sliders, front eLocker, virtual rear lockers, heavy-duty ball spline half-shafts, underbody camera)
- Coming early 2023
- 300+ mile range
- Up to 830 hp
- Up to 11,500 lb-ft torque
- 3.5 seconds 0-60mph
- 3-motor/20-module battery configuration
- 800v/300kW
Hummer EV SUV 3X
- $99,995
- Coming spring 2023
- 300+ mile range
- Up to 830 hp
- Up to 11,500 lb-ft torque
- 3.5 seconds 0-60mph
- 3-motor/20-module battery configuration
- 800v/300kW
- Extreme Off-Road Package available
Hummer EV SUV 2x
- Starting at $89,995
- Coming spring 2023
- 300+ mile range
- Up to 625 hp
- Up to 7,400 lb-ft torque
- 2-motor/20-module battery configuration
- 800v/300kW
- Extreme Off-Road Package available
Hummer EV SUV 2
- $79,995
- Coming spring 2024
- 250+ mile range
- Up to 625 hp
- Up to 7,400 lb-ft torque
- 2-motor/16-module battery configuration
- 400v
- Optional: 300+ mile range 800v DCFC with 20-module battery
The design looks to be largely borrowed from the truck itself, with the exception of the enclosed rear section. We’ve got a big cargo area there with a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate. It has the same impressive stance as its Hummer predecessors. And makes use of GM’s Ultium batteries. The SUV will likely start off with a range around 250 miles, with more expensive models exceeding 300 miles. And it’s likely you’ll have the choice between two or three electric motors, depending on the trim, which will offer variable levels of torque for those all-important obstacles you’ll encounter on the trail.
Inside, you have the same five-passenger layout as the truck.
Reservations are available on GMC’s website.
The clip previews CrabWalk Mode, a form of four-wheel steering that allows you to easily navigate around obstacles, and Extract Mode, which lifts the SUV almost six inches via air suspension to give you that crucial extra clearance in conquering a large obstacle. The clip shows it off in a very superhero-esque way, with the Hummer SUV crash-landing into the midst of a city street before having too pull itself out of the rubble.
And, of course, it’s coming with the Watts to Freedom launch mode, which is basically a cool party trick that allows the SUV to rocket from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.
Other than that, it’s all up for debate. Edition 1 of Hummer truck is going on sale this fall with the lower-trim models being released in waves after. Edition 1 of the SUV will be released in early 2023.
