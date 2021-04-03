2024 GMC Hummer SUV: Here It Is

Image : GMC

In October 2020, GMC introduced an electrified pickup version of the classic gas-guzzling Hummer. Now, we’ve got our first look at the 2024 GMC Hummer SUV, which came in the form of a teaser clip commercial during the NCAA’s Final Four March Madness event.

Advertisement

Keep in mind that this is just a teaser—90 whole, entire seconds. We get a look at the exterior of the car and a view of it side-by-side with the Hummer truck in the short clip released by GMC, with more details to be released in the near future.

The GMC website and press release gives us most of the hard numbers and facts:

Up to 830 horsepower

Over 300 miles of range, but likely only on higher trims

11,500 lb-ft of torque available

126.7-inch wheelbase

Turning circle of 35.4 feet with 4 Wheel Steer mode

Energy Assist technology

High customization

Infinity roof

Super Cruise

Power swing gate

Available underbody cameras

And here’s some specific edition specs:

Hummer SUV Edition 1

$105,595

With Extreme Off-Road Package: $110,595 (18-inch wheels, 35-inch-OD MT tires, underbody armor, rock sliders, front eLocker, virtual rear lockers, heavy-duty ball spline half-shafts, underbody camera)

Coming early 2023

300+ mile range

Up to 830 hp

Up to 11,500 lb-ft torque

3.5 seconds 0-60mph

3-motor/20-module battery configuration

800v/300kW

Hummer EV SUV 3X

$99,995

Coming spring 2023

300+ mile range

Up to 830 hp

Up to 11,500 lb-ft torque

3.5 seconds 0-60mph

3-motor/20-module battery configuration

800v/300kW

Extreme Off-Road Package available

Hummer EV SUV 2x

Starting at $89,995

Coming spring 2023

300+ mile range

Up to 625 hp

Up to 7,400 lb-ft torque

2-motor/20-module battery configuration

800v/300kW

Extreme Off-Road Package available

Hummer EV SUV 2

$79,995

Coming spring 2024

250+ mile range

Up to 625 hp

Up to 7,400 lb-ft torque

2-motor/16-module battery configuration

400v

Optional: 300+ mile range 800v DCFC with 20-module battery

Image : GMC

Image : GMC

The design looks to be largely borrowed from the truck itself, with the exception of the enclosed rear section. We’ve got a big cargo area there with a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate. It has the same impressive stance as its Hummer predecessors. And makes use of GM’s Ultium batteries. The SUV will likely start off with a range around 250 miles, with more expensive models exceeding 300 miles. And it’s likely you’ll have the choice between two or three electric motors, depending on the trim, which will offer variable levels of torque for those all-important obstacles you’ll encounter on the trail.

Inside, you have the same five-passenger layout as the truck.

Reservations are available on GMC’s website.

Image : GMC

Advertisement

Image : GMC

Image : GMC

Advertisement

Image : GMC

Image : GMC

Advertisement

The clip previews CrabWalk Mode, a form of four-wheel steering that allows you to easily navigate around obstacles, and Extract Mode, which lifts the SUV almost six inches via air suspension to give you that crucial extra clearance in conquering a large obstacle. The clip shows it off in a very superhero-esque way, with the Hummer SUV crash-landing into the midst of a city street before having too pull itself out of the rubble.

And, of course, it’s coming with the Watts to Freedom launch mode, which is basically a cool party trick that allows the SUV to rocket from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

Advertisement

Other than that, it’s all up for debate. Edition 1 of Hummer truck is going on sale this fall with the lower-trim models being released in waves after. Edition 1 of the SUV will be released in early 2023.