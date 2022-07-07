Ford has had something of a chokehold on the off-road truck market for a while now, but Chevrolet is ready to introduce a competitor. Enter the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2, the brand’s flagship off- roader that’s ready to rock and roll. I have the pleasure of putting this bad boy through its paces this week — but before I hit the road (or trail), what do you want to know?

What makes the ZR2 different than your standard Silverado — or different than the Trail Boss Trim? Well, things get more off-road-y with electronic locking differentials in both the front and rear, upgraded half-shafts for the front axle, impressive skid plates, and 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory all-terrain tires. We’re also working with Multimatic spool-valve dampers, a 31.8-degree approach angle, and plenty of interior comfort.

But if you want an extreme off-roader, this isn’t it. You’re going to get more power from a Ram 1500 TRX and a little more capability from a Ford F-15o Raptor, but the ZR2 stands out in its ability to impress both on the asphalt and on the trail. And if you — like me — are just a general Chevrolet fan, then you finally have a pretty damn capable off-road truck from the bow tie.

I’ve only had a chance to drive the ZR2 on actual roads (though the paved streets in my rural Texas town may as well be a rutted trail in some places), but I have permission from Chevrolet to take it out for some light off-roading this weekend. That means this is the perfect time to ask you, the denizens of Jalopnik, what it is you want to know about this truck, so I know what to look for when I get behind the wheel.