If you’ve ever driven around an American parking lot and looked at the window stickers adorning various double-parked pickup trucks, you would’ve noticed a trend. The rear windows of trucks from the Big Three automakers often have a signature sticker — Calvin, of Calvin and Hobbes fame, peeing on the logo of a competing brand. F-150s have Calvin peeing on a Chevy bowtie, Silverados have him doing the same to a blue Ford oval. But have you ever seen him peeing on a Nissan badge?

Neither have I. And neither has Nissan, it seems, because the company is reportedly cutting its losses on the Titan after failing to break into the American truck market. After all, is Calvin isn’t peeing on your logo, do you even sell trucks?

Advertisement

According to a report in Automotive News, Nissan has no plans to update the current Titan or develop a successor. When its model cycle ends, in 2024 or 2025, that will mark the end of the truck — and the end of Nissan’s full-size offerings in the USA. The Frontier may be sticking around, but the Titan is no more.

“There’s no plan engineering’s working on for replacing it, updating it,” a source briefed on the matter told Automotive News. “It’s dead.” The source, who asked not to be identified, said that Nissan is determining whether to pull the plug for the 2024 or 2025 model year. Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman said the Titan “remains in Nissan’s truck lineup for the 2022 model year and beyond.” “Titan is an important part of Nissan’s showroom, “ he said. But two leading industry forecasters, LMC Automotive and AutoForecast Solutions, also do not expect Nissan to introduce a redesigned Titan once production of the current generation ends by late 2024.

It’s not a surprising move for Nissan. The Titan, since 2022, has sold almost as many units in total as the Ford F-series did last year. Nissan sold a mere 27,406 Titans in 2021, while Ford shipped 726,003 of its full-size trucks. Whether it deserved to or not, the Titan never made a dent in the Big Three’s Big Truck Market.

With the Titan on the way out, the Toyota Tundra will be the only full-size truck in the U.S. to come from a foreign automaker. Unlike the midsize pickup market, where Tacomas and Ridgelines and Frontiers frolic and play, full-size trucks continue to be Detroit’s home turf.